Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 55 34 .618 _
Tampa Bay 52 36 .591
Toronto 44 41 .518 9
New York 45 42 .517 9
Baltimore 28 59 .322 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 52 35 .598 _
Cleveland 44 42 .512
Detroit 40 49 .449 13
Minnesota 37 50 .425 15
Kansas City 36 52 .409 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 35 .607 _
Oakland 50 40 .556
Seattle 47 42 .528 7
Los Angeles 44 43 .506 9
Texas 35 53 .398 18½

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 38 .548 _
Atlanta 43 44 .494
Philadelphia 42 44 .488 5
Washington 42 45 .483
Miami 38 49 .437
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 37 .589 _
Cincinnati 46 42 .523 6
Chicago 44 45 .494
St. Louis 43 46 .483
Pittsburgh 32 55 .368 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 55 32 .632 _
Los Angeles 54 35 .607 2
San Diego 53 38 .582 4
Colorado 38 51 .427 18
Arizona 26 64 .289 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 5, Washington 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday's Games

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-10 23:16 GMT+08:00

