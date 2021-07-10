Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cicak to be 1st female chair umpire in Wimbledon men's final

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 21:55
Cicak to be 1st female chair umpire in Wimbledon men's final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.

Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.

The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.

Cicak is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012.

She was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. Cicak also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She has worked at 15 consecutive Wimbledon tournaments.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-10 23:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths