The Latest: English FA fined for fan incidents at Euro 2020

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/10 19:41
England's fans celebrate after the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, ...

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

The English Football Association has been fined $35,600 by UEFA for incidents in the crowd during the team’s win over Denmark in the European Championship semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

That included the use of a laser that was pointed at Kasper Schmeichel by a supporter as the Denmark goalkeeper prepared to face a penalty by Harry Kane in extra time. Schmeichel saved the spot kick but Kane converted the rebound for the clinching goal in a 2-1 win.

The FA was also punished for England supporters jeering Denmark’s national anthem and lighting fireworks at Wednesday’s game.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

