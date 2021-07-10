The Latest: English FA fined for fan incidents at Euro 2020

England's fans celebrate after the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, ... England's fans celebrate after the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP)

The English Football Association has been fined $35,600 by UEFA for incidents in the crowd during the team’s win over Denmark in the European Championship semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

That included the use of a laser that was pointed at Kasper Schmeichel by a supporter as the Denmark goalkeeper prepared to face a penalty by Harry Kane in extra time. Schmeichel saved the spot kick but Kane converted the rebound for the clinching goal in a 2-1 win.

The FA was also punished for England supporters jeering Denmark’s national anthem and lighting fireworks at Wednesday’s game.

