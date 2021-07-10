Alexa
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day

Vaccine coverage reaches 13.9 %

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/10 19:28
Inoculations in Chiayi City. 

Inoculations in Chiayi City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A record total of 221,100 people received a vaccine dose against COVID-19 Friday (July 9), bringing the total to 3.35 million or 13.9 percent of the population, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Taiwan has been struggling to speed up its vaccination drive amid a surge of local infections beginning in May and problems in importing sufficient vaccine doses. Of the 3.72 million AstraZeneca shots received, 1.98 million had been administered, with the figure for Moderna vaccines 1.13 million administered out of 3.3 million doses available, CNA reported.

The CECC announced the easing of COVID restrictions to be enacted from July 13, including the reopening of movie theaters and an end to the ban on indoor dining at restaurants.

However, by Saturday evening, Hualien County on the sparsely populated east coast was the only region on Taiwan’s main island agreeing to lifting the ban. All other cities and counties announced they wanted to restrict restaurant businesses to takeout services at least until July 26.
