DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has beaten Fiji 57-23 in the first test at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

___

New Zealand 57 (Dane Coles 4, David Havili 2, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Will Jordan tries; Beauden Barrett 6 conversions), Fiji 23 (Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula tries; penalty try; Ben Volavola 2 penalties). HT: 21-11