Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Exchange students are waiting for Taiwan to open its doors

A vaccinated student from Germany looks forward to the day Taiwan is finally able to receive exchange students again

  132
By Yasemin Eroglu, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/07/11 11:48
(Wikipedia Commons photo)

(Wikipedia Commons photo)

Living in Taiwan has been a big dream for me over the past few years.

Ever since my close friend, who is half German and half Taiwanese, told me so many wonderful things about Taiwan, I have developed a huge desire to explore this island nation. For this reason, I applied for a semester abroad at National Taiwan University (NTU) two years ago.

Unfortunately, soon after my acceptance, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and exchange students' entry for the fall semester of 2020 and the following spring semester was not possible. Still, I kept my hopes up, especially because Taiwan was one of the leading countries in coping with this pandemic, and reapplied for another semester (fall 2021) at NTU.

After the pandemic surged in Taiwan in May, I feared that my arrival in the country was now further away than ever. But as I check Taiwan-related news every day, I am happy to see the situation is now improving and that Taiwan is managing to keep the virus at bay again.

I know that right now, Taiwan's top priority is the containment of the virus, and I am sure it will achieve this since it has done so well for so long. I hope the government will get enough vaccines as soon as possible.

With this exchange program, I had hoped to have many new experiences that could benefit German-Taiwan relations in the future. I believe that Taiwan is a highly undervalued country and should receive far more attention globally and especially in Germany.

Sadly, due to the current situation, it is still not possible for exchange students to enter Taiwan. I understand that it is a precautionary measure in order to contain the pandemic, but the benefits from intercultural exchange programs are not being realized.

Therefore, it is my wish that entry restrictions, at least for graduate exchange and vaccinated students (most of my fellow students in Germany and I are already vaccinated) can be lifted. I also hope Taiwan will continue to get the virus under control by getting enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.

Stay safe everybody, and hopefully see you soon, Taiwan.

Yasemin Eroglu, 25, studies industrial engineering at the Technical University in Berlin. She completed her bachelor's degree at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.
German
Taiwanese
COVID-19
German-Taiwan relations
NTU
National Taiwan University

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
2021/07/10 20:55
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
Taiwan regions keep ban on indoor dining despite national COVID easing
2021/07/10 20:34
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
Taiwan vaccinates record 220,000 people against COVID in single day
2021/07/10 19:28
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID
2021/07/10 17:40
Kindergartens stay shut in Taiwan despite easing of COVID restrictions
Kindergartens stay shut in Taiwan despite easing of COVID restrictions
2021/07/10 16:32

Updated : 2021-07-11 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taipei to keep ban on indoor dining despite upcoming easing of Level 3
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths