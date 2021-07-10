Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID

The Taipei MRT reported a cleaner at a Green Line station infected with COVID. The Taipei MRT reported a cleaner at a Green Line station infected with COVID. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cleaner working at a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station and six of his relatives have been infected with COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (July 10).

The path the coronavirus took has not been traced yet, but the cases do not imperil MRT passengers and the day-to-day operations of the transit system, CNA reported. Under current Level 3 alert conditions, train services have been reduced outside of peak hours.

The individual diagnosed with the virus was an employee of a subcontractor in charge of cleaning escalator handrails and ticket gates at Nanjing Sanmin Station on the Green Line. After the cleaner was confirmed as a COVID case, six live-in relatives also tested positive, including several grandchildren, the CECC said.

The Liberty Times reported that 15 MRT employees listed as contacts had negative PCR test results. The station had been disinfected, and other staff and cleaners were respecting social distancing measures, staying apart as much as possible, said the report.