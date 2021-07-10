Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei MRT cleaner, 6 relatives infected with COVID

Cleaner worked at Nanjing Sanmin Station on the Green Line

  329
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/10 17:40
The Taipei MRT reported a cleaner at a Green Line station infected with COVID. 

The Taipei MRT reported a cleaner at a Green Line station infected with COVID.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cleaner working at a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station and six of his relatives have been infected with COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (July 10).

The path the coronavirus took has not been traced yet, but the cases do not imperil MRT passengers and the day-to-day operations of the transit system, CNA reported. Under current Level 3 alert conditions, train services have been reduced outside of peak hours.

The individual diagnosed with the virus was an employee of a subcontractor in charge of cleaning escalator handrails and ticket gates at Nanjing Sanmin Station on the Green Line. After the cleaner was confirmed as a COVID case, six live-in relatives also tested positive, including several grandchildren, the CECC said.

The Liberty Times reported that 15 MRT employees listed as contacts had negative PCR test results. The station had been disinfected, and other staff and cleaners were respecting social distancing measures, staying apart as much as possible, said the report.
Mass Rapid Transit
MRT
Taipei MRT
Green Line
Nanjing Sanmin Station
CECC
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Caseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant
Caseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant
2021/07/10 03:00
Philippines relaxes COVID-19 curbs to allow children outdoors
Philippines relaxes COVID-19 curbs to allow children outdoors
2021/07/10 01:30
Sydney faces COVID-19 lockdown extension amid record 2021 cases
Sydney faces COVID-19 lockdown extension amid record 2021 cases
2021/07/09 21:30
Taiwan’s TSMC posts record revenues for June and Q2
Taiwan’s TSMC posts record revenues for June and Q2
2021/07/09 20:43
Taiwan's fitness centers to reopen on July 13
Taiwan's fitness centers to reopen on July 13
2021/07/09 17:17

Updated : 2021-07-10 18:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to July 26, rules relaxed
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths