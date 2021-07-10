Alexa
Taiwan gifts Paraguay with initial batch of 24 oxygen machines

Taiwan to donate a total of 120 oxygen concentrators to Latin American ally

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/10 16:04
MOFA Caribbean Affairs Director-General Alexander Yui handed over oxygen concentrators on Friday. (Taiwan embassy in Paraguay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Relations on Friday (July 9) said in a press release that Taiwan has sent an initial batch of 24 oxygen concentrators to the Latin American country.

The ministry said the donation of 120 oxygen machines reflects the joint efforts of the two nations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It also posted a tweet saying the act is a kindness that reaffirms the “excellent friendship” between Taiwan and Paraguay.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s embassy said that it handed over the machines to Paraguay with the help of Taiwan foreign ministry Caribbean Affairs Director-General Alexander Yui (余大㵢), according to an embassy tweet.

Taiwan previously announced that it will carry out third-phase trials of its COVID-19 vaccine at an affiliated hospital of the National University of Asuncion, in Paraguay’s capital city. Additionally, the South American country inked a deal in June to purchase 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the American company Vaxxinity, Inc., a partner of Taiwan’s United Biomedical Inc.

Paraguay is Taiwan’s sole diplomatic ally in Latin America.
