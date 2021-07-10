Alexa
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at shopping mall, TV station

Breeze Xin Yi mall closed for disinfection, SET tests colleagues of 2 infected employees

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/10 15:23
Taipei's Breeze Xin Yi shopping mall closed for disinfection Saturday. (Facebook, Breeze Xin Yi photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Breeze Xin Yi shopping mall and the headquarters of Sanlih E-Television (SET) shut down for disinfection Saturday (July 10) after confirmation that employees had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The mall, in Taipei City’s high-end Xinyi shopping district, reported that a staff member at one of its stores had been infected with the virus. Disinfection started after business hours Friday (July 9) and would continue Saturday, forcing the mall to close for the day, CNA reported.

On July 5, two other shops close by, the Eslite Xinyi bookstore and the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 department store were also forced to close for one day of disinfection after employees contracted the virus.

Breeze Xin Yi said the colleagues and contacts of the infected staff member all tested negative. The mall will be open for business Sunday (July 11) from noon until 8 p.m.

In the case of SET, two employees felt ill and self-monitored their health at home before undergoing PCR tests, which turned out positive Friday. The company said it immediately disinfected their work space and would test colleagues working on the same floor.
Updated : 2021-07-10 17:08 GMT+08:00

