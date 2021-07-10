Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 14:32
Two suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are moved to be displayed to the media at the General Direction of the police in ...
Kian Navales poses for a portrait at home in Quezon City, Philippines, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, holding a pillow printed with a photo of his late fat...
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel jumps the air after saving a shot during the Euro 2020 Soccer Championship semifinal match between England and ...
Spanish fans react after their team lost against Italy while watching the televised Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match at a bar in Pamplona...
New overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar climbs Col de la Colombiere pass during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 150.8 kil...
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves the court after being defeated by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine ...
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, La., celebrates after winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July ...
A shaft of light falls on Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) as he throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los...
Pink water washes over a salt crust on May 4, 2021, along the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake. The lake has been shrinking for years, and a droug...
Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire burning in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thur...
People look into the window of a police vehicle carrying the bodies of two people killed in a shootout with police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday,...
A man falls to the ground as he weeps during the burial of a relative who died of COVID-19, at the Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, ...
A Kashmiri shepherd woman watches villagers being vaccinated as she stands at the door her hut during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, sout...
The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed, late Sunday, July 4,...
People stand in a circle as they take part in the sixth annual Yoga Meeting in the Samalayuca Dunes, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Saturd...
A man who lost his son during last year's massive blast at Beirut's seaport, shouts slogans as he pushed back by a Lebanese army soldier after he trie...
A laborer carries a load on his back at the old market in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
An elderly man holds his arm after receiving a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. S...

JULY 3 - 9, 2021

From an annual yoga meeting in a Mexican desert, to suspects in the assassination of the Haitian president, to a child mourning his father who died from COVID-19 in Manila, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-07-10 15:38 GMT+08:00

