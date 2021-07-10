AP Week in Pictures: Global

A Kashmiri shepherd woman watches villagers being vaccinated as she stands at the door her hut during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, sout... A Kashmiri shepherd woman watches villagers being vaccinated as she stands at the door her hut during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir on June 21, 2021. The challenge for health workers traveling long distances for vaccinating mostly shepherds and nomadic herders in the remote meadows of the Himalayan region has not been the treacherous terrain but persuading women to get the medication. Fueled by misinformation and mistrust, many residents, particularly in remote rural areas, believe that vaccines cause impotence, serious side effects and could even kill. Some simply say they do not need the shots because they're immune to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)