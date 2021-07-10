Alexa
US test fires HIMARS in Japan during Orient Shield exercise

Taiwan set to buy 11 HIMARS launchers and 64 M57 Unitary Missiles from US

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/10 14:27
HIMARS launcher in firing position (Lockheed Martin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Army said on Wednesday (July 7) that it fired a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Japan for the first time.

A separate branch of the U.S. military, the Marine Corps had previously fired a HIMARS in 2020 during the bilateral exercise Northern Viper with Japanese troops in Hokkaido, Stars and Stripes reported.

Army soldiers fired the weapon between June 28-30 as part of the Orient Shield exercise, which concludes Thursday, according to U.S. Army Japan Spokesman Major Elias Chelala. He added HIMARS had been taken to the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan, on the logistics ship USNS Fisher.

The U.S. approved the potential sale of 11 HIMARS launchers and 64 M57 Unitary Missiles to Taiwan in October 2020. These rocket systems will help the East Asian nation update its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

This year’s Orient Shield is the 36th iteration of an exercise that aims to “enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations,” according to the Orient Shield Facebook page. The training has so far included cyber and space capabilities but mostly focused on “long-range fires, aviation, ground operations and movement of equipment by sea,” Chelala said.

The exercise comes amid increasing Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, which has caused major concern in Washington and Tokyo. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said that Washington has “repeatedly urged Beijing to cease its military, its diplomatic, its economic pressure against Taiwan and instead to engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.”

Meanwhile, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Aso Taro said on Tuesday that Tokyo “would have to defend Taiwan” if China invaded. He later walked back his statement, saying Japan is “closely monitoring the situation.”
U.S. Army
HIMARS
Japan
Taiwan
China
Taiwan Strait
military exercise
Orient Shield

Updated : 2021-07-10 15:55 GMT+08:00

