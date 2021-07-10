Taiwan reports 31 local COVID cases, 6 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed six deaths and 31 new local COVID-19 cases, with two imported cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (July 10).

The number of new local cases was one less than the 32 recorded the previous day, while the number of deaths halved from the 12 confirmed Friday (July 9).

Taipei City and New Taipei City recorded 13 new domestic infections each, with Taoyuan City confirming four new cases and Keelung City one. Of the 31 new cases, 17 were men and 14 were women, according to the CECC. The youngest new case was a teenager, the oldest was in their 70s.

The six deceased were two men and four women ranging in age from 30 to 89. All of them had started showing symptoms between June 3-24, were diagnosed as having COVID between June 4-25, and died between July 6-8.

The two new imported cases were a Taiwanese woman in her 30s returning from Italy on June 25 and a Taiwanese man in his 20s who had arrived from Belgium the following day. Neither had shown any symptoms of COVID or had contact with anyone since arriving in the country, according to the CECC.

Of the 13,950 cases confirmed between May 11 and July 8, a total of 11,698 had been released from medical care, or 83.9 percent. Taiwan’s total number of 15,218 coronavirus cases include 13,966 domestic cases, 1,199 imported ones, and 736 deaths.

A total of 36 cases originated from last year’s voyage by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were still under investigation. A total of 105 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

After the number of new confirmed domestic infections suddenly ballooned to 180 on May 15, Taipei City and New Taipei City, and later the whole country, issued a Level 3 alert, which has since been extended several times until July 26.

However, from July 13, a loosening of certain restrictions will be allowed, though the final discretion is up to local governments. A majority of cities and counties have announced they will not lift the ban on indoor dining, even though they are allowed to.