Brittney Griner powers Mercury past Storm, 85-77

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 11:27
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Friday night.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Mercury (9-9). They beat the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games with Diana Taurasi sidelined by a hip injury. Griner had 33 points Wednesday night in a 99-90 overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm (15-5) missed a chance to clinch a spot in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Jewell Loyd had 16 points for Seattle. Breanna Stewart added 15, and Katie Lou Samuelson had 14.

Sue Bird had her 3,000th career assist on a low-post feed to Mercedes Russell with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

The teams will meet again Sunday in Everett, Washington.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-10 12:35 GMT+08:00

