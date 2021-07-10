Alexa
Padres put Snell on IL, Darvish likely to miss All-Star Game

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 11:06
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres lefty Blake Snell was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a digestive issue and fellow San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish will likely miss the All-Star Game because of back tightness.

Darvish, 7-3 with a 3.09 ERA, will probably attend the All-Star Game even if he doesn’t play Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Darvish departed Thursday night’s start against Washington after just three innings. That setback jeopardized his chances of pitching in the summer showcase next week.

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “Without getting into detail, I think he’s going to be in a good place in a couple days. But I do feel it’s going to be tough for him to be able to go, just knowing how he’s feeling with his back and hip right now.”

While Tingler said “things could change,” he said he expects Darvish will not miss a start for the Padres as the second half of the season gets under way.

Snell has gastroenteritis, an infection and inflammation in the digestive system. The move was retroactive to July 6. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA in his first season with San Diego.

The Padres also placed left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day injured list with forearm inflammation, retroactive to July 7. Pomeranz has a 1.59 ERA in 18 appearances.

Updated : 2021-07-10 12:34 GMT+08:00

