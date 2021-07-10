Alexa
Taiwan's ex-ambassador says Haiti ties stable despite president's assassination

Former envoy contends that few Haitians support diplomatic relations with Beijing

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/10 11:47
Police officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. 

Police officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s former ambassador to Haiti, Yang Cheng-ta (楊承達), said on Friday (July 9) that ties with Haiti should remain stable despite the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Yang said in an interview with CNA that Haiti is in a heightened state of political turmoil and too occupied to handle any changes in diplomatic relations. If China is actively persuading Haiti to break off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and switch recognition to Beijing, bilateral relations would not have continued to this day, he said.

Furthermore, very few Haitians have a negative impression of Taiwan, and even fewer people support switching diplomatic relations to Beijing.

Yang added that China may see Haiti as a “hot potato” and is grateful it does not need to get involved with the current situation. Additionally, If Beijing seeks to establish relations with Haiti now, there is no guarantee that it will be permanent as an interim prime minister is currently presiding over the Caribbean nation.

President Moise was gunned down at his residence outside Port-au-Prince on July 7, while his wife is seriously injured and recovering in a Miami hospital. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has issued a red travel warning to Taiwan nationals planning to go to Haiti.
