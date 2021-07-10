Alexa
Crew ties FC Cincinnati 2-2 on Berry's goal in 77th minute

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 09:52
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miguel Berry scored in the 77th minute to help the 10-man Columbus Crew tie FC Cincinnati 2-2 on Friday night.

Columbus (4-4-5) has won just one of its last 19 away matches — with nine draws. Cincinnati (4-5-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four games.

Lucas Zelarayán pulled Columbus to 2-1 in first-half stoppage time with a shot from distance. Berry tied it at 2 by running past the defense for Zelarayán's through ball and sending it over a sliding Kenneth Vermeer, who had come out of his area.

Édgar Castillo scored from distance 25 seconds after kickoff — the fastest goal in MLS this season — for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta made it 2-0 in the 24th by sliding a loose ball under goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Crew defender Harrison Afful was sent off in the 42nd minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Cincinnati is still looking for its first victory at TQL Stadium

Updated : 2021-07-10 11:00 GMT+08:00

