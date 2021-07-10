Alexa
Sun beat Dream 84-72, wrap up Commissioner’s Cup spot

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/10 09:29
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 24 points and 16 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 84-72 on Friday night to wrap up a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Connecticut (13-6) will represent the Eastern Conference in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix after going 8-1 in Commissioner’s Cup games. The finalists will be vying for a prize pool of a $500,000.

Brionna Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds and Briann January scored 11 points for Connecticut. Cheyenne Parker scored all 15 of her points in the first half for Atlanta (6-12).

FEVER 82, LIBERTY 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points and Indiana won its second straight game after losing 12 in a row, beating New York.

Danielle Robinson added 18, and Teaira McCowan had 15 points for the Fever (3-16).

Betnijah Laney had 23 points for the Liberty (10-10).

