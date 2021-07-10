Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sun wraps up spot in Commissioner’s Cup championship

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 09:25
Sun wraps up spot in Commissioner’s Cup championship

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 24 points and 16 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 84-72 on Friday night to wrap up a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Connecticut will represent the Eastern Conference in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix after going 8-1 in Commissioner’s Cup games. The title-contending teams will be vying for a prize pool of a $500,000.

Brionna Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds and Briann January scored 11 points for Connecticut (13-6). Bonner moved into sixth on the WNBA career list for made free throws, passing Cappie Pondexter.

Jones was 11 of 18 from the floor to help her reach 20-plus points for the eighth time this season. The Sun shot 51.5% while holding Atlanta to 38.5%.

Cheyenne Parker scored all 15 of her points in the first half for Atlanta (6-12), which has lost three straight. Crystal Bradford added 12 points and Aari McDonald 10.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-10 10:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan