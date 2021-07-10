Alexa
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals

Taiwan companies must be registered for 3 years to invite China nationals

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/10 10:27
Taipei 101 at sunset (Flickr, Tsaiian photo)

Taipei 101 at sunset (Flickr, Tsaiian photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said Friday (July 9) that regulations for inviting China nationals to Taiwan for short-term exchanges will be tightened.

The MOI announced via a press release that it has amended the "Measures for Permitting People from the Mainland Area to Enter the Taiwan Area." Effective immediately, Taiwan companies or organizations must be established and registered for at least three years before they are able to invite Chinese professionals. Previously, companies were able to do so after one year.

The amendment also requires China nationals and Taiwan companies to provide documents, including budget and expenditure reports from the past three years, to be reviewed by the Taiwan authorities to prevent fraudulent applications. According to the MOI, the amendment is aimed at Chinese corporations, non-governmental organizations, temples, and churches taking part in science and technology research, art and literature activities, or providing training assistance to Taiwanese national sports teams.

The MOI said the government welcomes regular exchanges between Taiwan and China. However, if short-term exchange applications are found to be fraudulent, Taiwan will conduct in-depth investigations with the relevant agencies and handle the case in accordance with the law.
Taiwan
China
short-term exchanges
Ministry of the Interior
cross-strait exchanges
Chinese professionals

