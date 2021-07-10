Alexa
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 06:56
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Eric Adams, Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Fauci; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci, Adams, Kinzinger; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — To be announced.

Updated : 2021-07-10 07:59 GMT+08:00

