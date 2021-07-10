Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/10 04:20
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Friday, ending a holiday-shortened week with their third straight weekly gain.

The S&P 500 rose to another record high, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will start reporting their quarterly earnings next week, starting with the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 48.73 points, or 1.1%, to 4,369.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 448.23 points, or 1.3%, to 34,870.16.

The Nasdaq rose 142.13 points, or 1%, to 14,701.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.33 points, or 2.2%, to 2,280.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.21 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 83.81 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 62.59 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.76 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 613.48 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 4,263.68 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,813.64 points, or 14.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 305.15 points, or 15.5%.

Updated : 2021-07-10 05:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13