China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/10 02:55
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, visitors walk past a sign for Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing at the Global Mobile Internet Confer...

BEIJING (AP) — China's cyber-regulator ordered 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country's largest ride-hailing service, be removed from app stores late Friday, citing severe violations of rules against collecting personal data.

The Cyberspace Administration of China already ordered the removal of the main Didi app on Sunday, pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the U.S. stock market last week.

The 25 apps include one such as Didi Enterprises, as well as ones designed for Didi drivers.

A spokesperson for Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Didi is the latest company facing the scrutiny from the Chinese government. An investigation found “serious violations” in how Didi collected and used personal information, the internet regulator said earlier in the week. A statement said the company was told to “rectify problems” but gave no details.

The ruling party began tightening control over China’s fast-changing internet industries last year, launching anti-monopoly and other investigations.

The internet regulator also said Didi was barred from accepting new customers until the investigations were completed.

The company was founded in 2012 as a taxi-hailing app and has expanded into other ride-hailing options including private cars and buses. It says it also is investing in electric cars, artificial intelligence and other technology development.

Didi raised $4 billion from investors in its New York stock offering.

Updated : 2021-07-10 05:00 GMT+08:00

