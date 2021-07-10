Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Devils re-sign defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to 2-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 01:23
Devils re-sign defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to 2-year deal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year contract worth $2,250,000 on Friday.

The contract has an average annual value of $1,125,000. The breakdown is as follows: $1,050,000 in the 2021-22 season and $1,200,000 in the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old Siegenthaler was acquired from Washington on April 11, 2021, for Arizona’s conditional third-round pick in the 2021 draft that was acquired in the Taylor Hall trade in 2019.

Siegenthaler skated in six games with New Jersey following the trade, missing time while in the COVID-19 protocol. Prior to the trade, he appeared in seven games with the Capitals this season.

In 105 NHL games, over the course of three seasons with New Jersey and Washington, he has two goals and 11 assists for 13 points. He was Washington’s second-round selection, 57th overall, in the 2015 draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-10 03:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13