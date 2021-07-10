Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 01:13
Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville is set to come down Saturday, the city announced.

Charlottesville said in a news release that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed Saturday. Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks where the statues are located, the news release said.

The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue. As those plans emerged, the Lee monument became a rallying point for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

Because of litigation and changes to a state law dealing with war memorials, the city had been unable to act until now.

Preparations around the parks will begin Friday and include the installation of protective fencing, according to the news release. The city said only the statuary will be removed for now. The stone bases will be left in place temporarily and removed later.

Updated : 2021-07-10 02:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13