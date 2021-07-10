Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Mark Cavendish and his 34 Tour stage wins

By Associated Press
2021/07/10 01:12
FILE - In this July 12, 2008 file photo, Mark Cavendish of Great Britain, foreground left, strains in the last meters to win the eighth stage of the T...
FILE - In this July 26, 2009 file photo, Mark Cavendish of Britain reacts as he crosses the finish line to win his 6th stage victory during the 21st s...
FILE - In this July 26, 2009 file photo, Mark Cavendish of Britain, right, is hugged by his teammate Mark Renshaw of Australia, left, after winning hi...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2010 file photo Mark Cavendish of Britain crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France cyclin...
FILE - In this July 8, 2010 file photo, stage winner Mark Cavendish of Britain reacts on the podium after the fifth stage of the Tour de France cyclin...
FILE - In this July 13, 2011 file photo, stage winner Mark Cavendish of Britain kisses the best sprinter's green jersey on the podium of the 11th stag...
FILE - In this Friday July 8, 2011 file photo Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour ...
FILE - In this July 24, 2011 file photo, Mark Cavendish of Britain, stands on the podium after winning the best sprinter's title at the Tour de France...
FILE - In this Sunday July 22, 2012 file photo Mark Cavendish of Britain flashes four fingers as he crosses the finish line to win the last stage of t...
FILE - In this July 10, 2015 file photo, Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish, left, strains as he sprint towards the finish line ahead of second placed ...
FILE - In this July 2, 2016 file photo, Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish kisses the overall leader's yellow jersey after the first stage of the Tour ...
FILE - In this July 2, 2016 file photo Mark Cavendish of Britain pulls his tongue to his daughter as he puts on the best sprinter's green jersey after...
FILE - In this July 8, 2016 file photo, people dressed in Superman suits, one wearing a mask with the face of Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish, wait ...
FILE - In this Monday, July 4, 2016 file photo Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, crosses the finish line ahead Germa...
FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, Germany's John Degenkolb, left, and Britain's Mark Cavendish crash during the sprint of the fourth stage of th...
FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, Britain's Mark Cavendish crosses the finish line after he crashed during the sprint of the fourth stage of the...
FILE - In this July 6, 2021 file photo, Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates with teammate in background Den...
FILE - In this Friday, July 9, 2021 file photo Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish...
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 7, 2015 file photo Britain's Mark Cavendish talks to Tour de France winner Eddy Merckx of Belgium during the start of the...
FILE - In this Friday, July 9, 2021 file photo Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, gestures to signal his 34th career ...

CARCASSONNE, France (AP) — Mark Cavendish has saved the best for the end: Matching the great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins at the twilight of his storied career.

The sprint veteran equaled the record on Friday in the southern city of Carcassonne, 13 years after he claimed his maiden win.

Last October, the former world champion posted an insignificant 74th place at the Belgian classic Gent-Wevelgem. Depressed and dejected, with his contract with the Bahrain McLaren team almost over, the sprinter from the Isle of Man suggested in an emotional post-race interview it could well have been his final race.

This summer at cycling’s biggest event, the tears of sadness made way for those of happiness after Cavendish posted four stage wins in a dominant manner to match Merckx’s record.

Against all odds, Cavendish revived his career when he secured a new contract with his former Deceuninck Quick Step outfit for this year after convincing the team management he could still perform at a high level. But he was not expected to ride at the Tour and did not train specifically for the three-week race. He received a last-minute call-up this month, as an injury replacement for Sam Bennett, the best sprinter of last year’s Tour.

Cavendish has turned the selection into a jackpot, piling up wins like he did during his heyday when, as a young and brash rider, he quickly earned the “Manx Missile” nickname for his sprinting prowess.

From his first stage victory at age 23 in 2008 to his latest wins this summer, The Associated Press looks back to the achievements of the greatest sprinter in the Tour de France’s history.

