Hundreds of rescued migrants disembark in southern Italy

Food is being distributed to migrants aboard the Ocean Viking rescue, in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A charity rescue ship with 5... Food is being distributed to migrants aboard the Ocean Viking rescue, in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A charity rescue ship with 572 migrants aboard is pleading for permission to dock in the Mediterranean as food runs short. Luisa Albera, an official of the humanitarian group SOS MEDITERRANEE, launched an urgent appeal on Thursday for the passengers on the Ocean Viking. (Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

Staffers distribute food to migrants on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, July 5, 2021. A charity rescue ship wi... Staffers distribute food to migrants on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, July 5, 2021. A charity rescue ship with 572 migrants aboard on Thursday, July 8, 2021 pleaded for permission to dock at some Mediterranean port as food aboard was reporting running short. Luisa Albera, search and rescue coordinator of SOS MEDITERRANEE, launched an urgent appeal from aboard the Ocean Viking. She said five requests to maritime authorities to assign a port of safety have gone unmet and tensions aboard the ship are worsening after several days in very crowded conditions. (Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

Migrants aboard the Ocean Viking rescue, in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A charity rescue ship with 572 migrants aboard is pleadin... Migrants aboard the Ocean Viking rescue, in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A charity rescue ship with 572 migrants aboard is pleading for permission to dock in the Mediterranean as food runs short. Luisa Albera, an official of the humanitarian group SOS MEDITERRANEE, launched an urgent appeal on Thursday for the passengers on the Ocean Viking. (Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

Migrants sleep on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, July 5, 2021. A charity rescue ship with 572 migrants aboar... Migrants sleep on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, July 5, 2021. A charity rescue ship with 572 migrants aboard on Thursday, July 8, 2021 pleaded for permission to dock at some Mediterranean port as food aboard was reporting running short. Luisa Albera, search and rescue coordinator of SOS MEDITERRANEE, launched an urgent appeal from aboard the Ocean Viking. She said five requests to maritime authorities to assign a port of safety have gone unmet and tensions aboard the ship are worsening after several days in very crowded conditions. (Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of migrants disembarked from a humanitarian rescue ship in Augusta, Sicily on Friday after Italy offered a safe port in response to warnings that food was running out and tensions were rising on board.

The SOS Mediterranee rescue group said the sick and young were the first of the 572 migrants to disembark from its ship, the Ocean Viking. Among those on board were a boy in a wheelchair and other young children.

All are being tested for the coronavirus on land.

Italy had agreed on Thursday to let the ship dock in Augusta after the crew reported worsening conditions on board. The Ocean Viking said five requests to maritime authorities in Italy and Malta to assign a port of safety had gone unmet.

The European Commission said Friday it welcomed Italy’s decision to let the ship dock and added that it was prepared to coordinate a voluntary relocation of the migrants to other European countries. Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz urged EU member states to step up “in a spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility” to manage migration flows in Europe.

Italy and Malta insist that other European nations also take a share of the migrants, insisting that it’s unfair to leave the two Mediterranean nations to care for them while they apply for asylum. Because most in recent years have tended to be economic migrants, many are found ineligible for asylum, and their homelands are often reluctant to take them back.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration