All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|54
|34
|.614
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|27-17
|27-17
|Tampa Bay
|51
|36
|.586
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|26-16
|25-20
|Toronto
|44
|40
|.524
|8
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|19-20
|25-20
|New York
|44
|42
|.512
|9
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-22
|21-20
|Baltimore
|28
|58
|.326
|25
|20½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-27
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|51
|35
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|31-14
|20-21
|Cleveland
|43
|42
|.506
|7½
|5
|1-9
|W-1
|22-19
|21-23
|Detroit
|40
|48
|.455
|12
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-22
|19-26
|Minnesota
|36
|50
|.419
|15
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|19-25
|17-25
|Kansas City
|36
|51
|.414
|15½
|13
|3-7
|L-2
|21-22
|15-29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|54
|34
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-17
|26-17
|Oakland
|50
|39
|.562
|4½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-22
|23-17
|Seattle
|46
|42
|.523
|8
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|27-19
|19-23
|Los Angeles
|44
|42
|.512
|9
|4½
|8-2
|W-2
|26-20
|18-22
|Texas
|34
|53
|.391
|19½
|15
|5-5
|L-1
|21-23
|13-30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|45
|38
|.542
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-12
|19-26
|Philadelphia
|42
|43
|.494
|4
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-16
|18-27
|Atlanta
|42
|44
|.488
|4½
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|24-22
|18-22
|Washington
|42
|44
|.488
|4½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|24-22
|18-22
|Miami
|38
|48
|.442
|8½
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|21-19
|17-29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|53
|36
|.596
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|27-18
|26-18
|Cincinnati
|45
|42
|.517
|7
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|23-20
|22-22
|Chicago
|43
|45
|.489
|9½
|8
|1-9
|L-1
|27-16
|16-29
|St. Louis
|43
|45
|.489
|9½
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|23-18
|20-27
|Pittsburgh
|32
|54
|.372
|19½
|18
|3-7
|L-1
|19-25
|13-29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|54
|32
|.628
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-13
|27-19
|Los Angeles
|54
|34
|.614
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|28-13
|26-21
|San Diego
|52
|38
|.578
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|32-17
|20-21
|Colorado
|38
|50
|.432
|17
|13
|7-3
|W-1
|31-17
|7-33
|Arizona
|25
|64
|.281
|30½
|26½
|3-7
|L-1
|15-28
|10-36
Oakland 2, Houston 1
Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 6-7) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Seattle (Flexen 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1
Colorado 9, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 9, Washington 8
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 7-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.