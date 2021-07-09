Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Chicago 10 9 .526
New York 10 9 .526
Washington 7 10 .412
Atlanta 6 11 .353
Indiana 2 16 .111 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 4 .789
Las Vegas 14 5 .737 1
Minnesota 10 7 .588 4
Phoenix 8 9 .471 6
Dallas 9 11 .450
Los Angeles 6 12 .333

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-07-09 23:11 GMT+08:00

