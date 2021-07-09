WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Indiana
|2
|16
|.111
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Las Vegas
|14
|5
|.737
|1
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|.588
|4
|Phoenix
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|6½
|Los Angeles
|6
|12
|.333
|8½
___
No games scheduled.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.