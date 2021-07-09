Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Decaying piglets found in clothes container in Sweden

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 22:11
Decaying piglets found in clothes container in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police said on Friday that they have found “a large number of dead piglets” and an deceased fully grown pig in two plastic trash bags inside a clothes donation container in central Sweden.

In a statement, police said they had been contacted by an employee of a company that collects clothes from recycling centers in Vasteras, northwest of Stockholm, when they found “two large garbage bags with several dead piglets in one of the containers.”

Authorities had no clue as to why the pigs were there, how many there were or for how long they had been there. But police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin said the dead animals had been there for a while.

“They were in pretty bad condition. They had been lying for a while and had begun to rot,” he told the Aftonbladet daily. “We do not know what happened."

Police said they had contacted the municipality for further handling of the dead pigs.

Updated : 2021-07-09 23:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan