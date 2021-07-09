Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 2 1 16 14 4
Orlando 4 2 3 15 12 10
Portland 5 3 0 15 14 6
Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8
Gotham FC 3 1 3 12 7 3
Washington 3 2 3 12 8 8
Chicago 3 4 2 11 6 13
Louisville 3 4 1 10 6 12
Reign FC 2 5 1 7 5 10
Kansas City 0 6 3 3 5 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 2

Chicago 1, Washington 0

Houston 2, Reign FC 0

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 3

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Friday, July 9

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-09 23:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan