NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 5 2 1 16 14 4 Orlando 4 2 3 15 12 10 Portland 5 3 0 15 14 6 Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8 Gotham FC 3 1 3 12 7 3 Washington 3 2 3 12 8 8 Chicago 3 4 2 11 6 13 Louisville 3 4 1 10 6 12 Reign FC 2 5 1 7 5 10 Kansas City 0 6 3 3 5 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 2

Chicago 1, Washington 0

Houston 2, Reign FC 0

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 3

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Friday, July 9

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.