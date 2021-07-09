Taiwan’s TSMC posts revenue records for June, Q2

TSMC posts record revenue for June and for the second quarter of 2021. TSMC posts record revenue for June and for the second quarter of 2021. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) posted revenue records for June and for the second quarter amid surging demand for electronics during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Friday (June 9).

The largest contract semiconductor maker in the world said its revenue rose to NT$148.47 billion (US$5.3 billion) in June, totaling NT$372.14 billion for the April-June period, CNA reported.

With Apple, Inc. ordering chips for its next generation of smartphones, TSMC saw its June revenue book a 32.1-percent increase from May and a 22.8-percent rise from June last year for a historic one-month performance.

Predictions by the company for the third quarter would have to wait until July 15, but analysts were expecting that global demand will help TSMC improve its position even further with more records to be broken.

The chipmaker’s overseas plans and the progress in its quest to import 5 million BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines directly from Germany will also attract public attention, analysts said.

