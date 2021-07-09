Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC posts revenue records for June, Q2

Third quarter should look even better, say analysts

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/09 20:43
TSMC posts record revenue for June and for the second quarter of 2021. 

TSMC posts record revenue for June and for the second quarter of 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) posted revenue records for June and for the second quarter amid surging demand for electronics during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Friday (June 9).

The largest contract semiconductor maker in the world said its revenue rose to NT$148.47 billion (US$5.3 billion) in June, totaling NT$372.14 billion for the April-June period, CNA reported.

With Apple, Inc. ordering chips for its next generation of smartphones, TSMC saw its June revenue book a 32.1-percent increase from May and a 22.8-percent rise from June last year for a historic one-month performance.

Predictions by the company for the third quarter would have to wait until July 15, but analysts were expecting that global demand will help TSMC improve its position even further with more records to be broken.

The chipmaker’s overseas plans and the progress in its quest to import 5 million BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines directly from Germany will also attract public attention, analysts said.
TSMC
revenue
semiconductor
semiconductor industry
Apple
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports lowest numbers since Level 3 launched
Taiwan reports lowest numbers since Level 3 launched
2021/07/08 21:05
Taiwanese netizens help woman fulfill dying brother’s wish
Taiwanese netizens help woman fulfill dying brother’s wish
2021/07/08 18:53
Foreign representatives ask Taiwan to prioritize migrant workers for vaccination
Foreign representatives ask Taiwan to prioritize migrant workers for vaccination
2021/07/08 18:30
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan surges to more than 20,000
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan surges to more than 20,000
2021/07/08 14:55
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
2021/07/08 14:28

Updated : 2021-07-09 21:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan