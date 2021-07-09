Alexa
Georgia-Scotland rugby test canceled after virus outbreak

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 19:33
South Africa's Rosko Specman, right, is challenged by Georgia's Demur Tapladze, back, and teammates during first test rugby match between South Africa...

Georgia's Akaki Tabutsadze, top left, collides with South Africa's Aphelele Fassi, front, as teammate South Africa's Handre Pollard jumps for the ball...

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland's rugby test against Georgia in Tbilisi next weekend was canceled Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the hosts' squad.

Georgia is visiting South Africa this week and both of those teams reported virus outbreaks, prompting the cancellation of their second test. Georgia reported six cases in its camp.

“With Georgia’s test match against South Africa thereafter called off — and the subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment — an agreement has been reached to cancel the match in Tbilisi, as the safety of both teams is paramount,” Scottish Rugby said.

The match had been scheduled for July 17 and the Scottish squad had planned to travel there this weekend.

“As a playing group and management team, we’re obviously massively disappointed as the Georgia match was a challenge we were looking forward to, especially given that our last two fixtures have been called off,” interim head coach Mike Blair said.

Blair added that “player welfare must always come first.”

Updated : 2021-07-09 21:21 GMT+08:00

