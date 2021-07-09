Coronavirus: Germany declares Spain a COVID risk area

Germany on Friday listed Spain as a basic risk area due to rising number of coronavirus infections in the country, including Majorca and the Canary Islands.

The decision comes into effect as of Sunday, Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infections diseases announced.

Germany had previously considered only a few regions in Spain as risk areas.

Travelers who spend time in Spain within 10 days before entering Germany will have to present a negative coronavirus test or proof of immunization — a vaccination or recovery certificate.

What is the COVID situation in Spain?

In just one week, coronavirus infection rates in Spain more than doubled. The surge is blamed on the coronavirus delta variant making its way through unvaccinated younger adults.

Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said earlier on Friday that the country was safe for tourists, citing its vaccination program and its relatively low numbers of hospitalized COVID patients.

A day earlier, France advised people to avoid Spain and Portugal for their summer holidays amid fears of the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

More to follow...

fb/sms (Reuters, dpa)