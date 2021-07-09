Alexa
YesAsia Holdings Limited successfully listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

By YesAsia Holdings Limited, Media OutReach
2021/07/09 19:15

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 July 2021 - YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia" or the "Company"; together with subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 2209), a Hong Kong-headquartered E-commerce platform operator engaging in the procurement and sale of Asian fashion and lifestyle, beauty and entertainment products to customers around the world, saw its shares successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx") today. The offer price of the Company's shares was set at HK$3.28 per share, and the first day closing price was HK$3.46 per share, representing a 5.5% increase.

Commenting on the successful listing, Mr. Lau Kwok Chu, Founder and CEO of YesAsia, said: "We are delighted to see the successful listing of YesAsia in Hong Kong. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our investors for their endorsement of our vision to the "go-to" E-commerce gateway that bridges Asian products with customers worldwide. Going forward, we shall continue our efforts in reinforcing marketing strategies to boost customer base and enhancing customer loyalty; increasing global penetration to build stronger brand awareness; deepening our positioning as a Korean beauty product gateway; enhancing customer experience through further investment in IT systems and in-house-produced original content; and optimizing and expanding its logistics network and infrastructure."

