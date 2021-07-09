Earnings scheduled for the week of 7/12/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, July 13

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, July 14

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, July 15

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.