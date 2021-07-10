Multilateral recognition an answer to Taiwan’s independence question

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – Much like the political scene here in Taiwan, the U.S. is a country massively split down party political lines.

There are no more than a handful of issues that bring Republicans and Democrats together for any sort of agreement. Of late, it is notable that one of these issues has been Taiwan.

However, this week, Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific described Taiwan-U.S. relations as a "dangerous balance." He went on to say that while the U.S. supports a strong "unofficial relationship … we do not support Taiwan independence."

This comment has been leapt on by pro-China KMT supporters in Taiwan and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials as a snub to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and a sign that closer ties with China is Taiwan’s only option. This interpretation is complete nonsense, of course, but it is understandable that people might be worried by such a statement from a U.S. official.

The reality is that Taiwan-U.S. relations are the strongest they have been for very many years. Ever since president-elect Donald Trump took a call from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the situation has been heading upward.

In 2018, the U.S. passed the Taiwan Travel Act, which allowed high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries and encouraged government visits between them at all levels. This was followed in 2020 by the TAIPEI Act, which further deepened diplomatic ties and encouraged other nations to do the same.

Military sales

Off the back of that legislation, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Taiwan in August last year while U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Keith J. Krach, represented the U.S. government at the memorial service for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).

Military sales to Taiwan have grown over the last six years, including frigates, anti-tank missiles, amphibious assault vehicles, surface-to-Air Missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, Apache attack helicopters, and more.

One notable, but often overlooked sign of the U.S. government’s intentions toward Taiwan was the unveiling of a new US$250 million American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) compound, which serves as the de facto embassy. The role of AIT in driving U.S.-Taiwan relations cannot be overstated, which is why the appointment this week of Sandra Oudkirk, a senior U.S. diplomat, described as a “friend of Taiwan” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is another hugely positive sign.

The appointment of Oudkirk to the AIT looks like a clear message from the Biden administration that it intends to further deepen Taiwan-U.S. relations and maybe even move them to the next level. The news was, however, possibly overshadowed by the unexpected but hugely welcome comments by the deputy prime minister of Japan.

In a speech on Monday (July 5), Aso Taro made reference to the ongoing Chinese threats against Taiwan by saying “the situation over Taiwan is becoming extremely intense.” He then added that, “If a major incident happened (in Taiwan) … Japan and the U.S. must defend Taiwan together.”

This statement builds on comments last month by Japan Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo who said that Taiwan’s security is directly linked to that of Japan. It constitutes a major policy shift for Japan which, since the end of World War II has effectively been a pacifist state.

Closest ally

The Japan government is effectively saying that if China tries to invade Taiwan, Japan and the U.S. will defend it and that it is in the interests of both countries to protect Taiwan. This is a huge statement from Japan.

This comes on top of Japan's generous vaccine donations and Kishi Nobuo’s description of Taiwan as “a country." Japan is the U.S.’ closest ally in the region.

It would be naive to think that Japan has not discussed Taiwan privately with the U.S., most likely with Taiwan government involvement too. It seems highly likely that they are coordinating their activities.

Perhaps this symbolizes the future direction for both Japan and the U.S. The big question is where do we go from here? However, it is clear from Kurt Campbell's comments the U.S. is not ready to provoke China by abandoning its "one China" policy yet. Japan is unlikely to either.

A unilateral recognition of Taiwan by either country (or any other) would result in a furious reaction from Beijing. It would come at a huge economic cost, and could also put Taiwan at greater risk.

Multilateral recognition

However, multilateral recognition would make it much harder for China to lash out. If the U.S., Japan, the U.K., the EU, and multiple developed democracies from around the world abandon their "one China" commitments and recognize both Beijing and Taipei at the same time, what could the CCP do?

The CCP would be angry, of course, but would it sever diplomatic ties with all these countries at the same time? It seems highly unlikely.

Would there be economic reprisals? Possibly, but with all of these countries standing together it would ultimately end up hurting China more than anyone else.

Would such a move provoke an invasion? With all these countries backing Taiwan and China knowing that a rushed campaign has far less chance of success, this also seems unlikely.

Japan and U.S. policies toward Taiwan are clearly edging towards this. The annexation of Hong Kong has made it more likely that the U.K. would support such a move, while the EU is also becoming increasingly China-skeptic.

China’s aggression toward Australia, its illegal detention of Canadian citizens, and its invasion of Indian territory mean all of these countries could be won over.

The recent Western approach toward China around issues like Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the COVID-19 pandemic have been multilateral in their approach. It makes sense to follow that approach with Taiwan too and such a step could ultimately be the solution to the so-called "Taiwan problem."