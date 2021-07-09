German companies show commitment to CSR in Taiwan

Director General of German Trade Office Taipei Axel Limberg and Director General of the German Institute Taipei Dr Thomas Prinz. (German Trade Office ... Director General of German Trade Office Taipei Axel Limberg and Director General of the German Institute Taipei Dr Thomas Prinz. (German Trade Office Taipei photo)

TAIPEI （Taiwan News）— A new corporate social responsibility (CSR) report on German companies in Taiwan was announced by the German Trade Office Taipei (GTO) on Friday (July 9).

The GTO's second edition of its “Corporate Social Responsibility Report of German Companies in Taiwan” looked at 21 out of about 250 German companies in Taiwan. It showed that CSR is a core value for those enterprises.

“Business is not just about product and price, but the environment it takes place in,” Dr Thomas Prinz, Director General of the German Institute Taipei, said in his remarks at the online press conference.

Five German enterprises were invited to present their CSR projects. Merck Group in Taiwan has set goals to reduce its ecological footprint and serve underprivileged groups. Similarly, Fresenius Kabi Taiwan Ltd. works with NGOs in Nantou County to help those in need who survived the 921 Earthquake.

As for Siemens Limited Taiwan, it has been promoting science education, while wpd Taiwan Energy Co. cooperates with local communities and primary schools on wind energy education. Covestro Taiwan runs science camps for grandparents and their grandchildren on technology.

CSR activities among other Germany companies included organizing fundraising events, supporting charity organizations with donations, developing school programs, as well as initiating zero-carbon programs. "German companies continue to show a remarkable commitment to their CSR in Taiwan," GTO said.