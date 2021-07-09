New Experiences Await Guests of Promisedland Resort, offering exclusive VIP accommodation in cottages

The epidemic has changed our way of life as we ‘social distance’ from one another.

Currently, our cities are no longer the familiar places we know. Our interactions with others take place via screens. During this unique time, Promisedland offers to be a second home for you, a place where you can breathe at ease! When you come to Promisedland, you’ll find a healing place that enhances your soul. You'll drink in the clean air and pure water of Hualien. This is a perfect time to find a sustainable vacation.

While staying at Promisedland Resort, you will enjoy the ultimate in space and privacy

Promisedland has launched a safe new accommodation mode, giving you exclusive access to your own private floor in a cottage building. The cottage buildings surround three islands and incorporate green design. Each guestroom provides views of the lagoon that connects our 22 cottage buildings. Touring the site allows our guests to discover 16 uniquely-designed bridges, linking three islands with pool facilities. Guests can stay in either two or three-story cottages, in their own private space. We’ll make sure you stay safe as we follow epidemic protocols. You and your family can travel worry-free. Promisedland’s new "Summer Getaway" package (舒心漫遊專案) includes breakfast and dinner plus complimentary Mini Bar and our award-winning Honeycomb Cake. One child stays with you free.

Promisedland adopts high-standard catering with specially-selected local ingredients

Our Chef uses specially-selected local ingredients for star-rated cuisine preparation. During the epidemic prevention period, our chef has adopted the highest level of food safety protocols. During your stay, we’ll preparing sumptuous breakfasts, lunches, and dinners – and deliver them directly to your guest room. We want you to eat well and stay safe on vacation.

Chef's private home-dishes

In addition to star-rated restaurant dishes, our chef's private home dishes are available, to help you full-fill other daily challenges during the epidemic. Promisedland XO Sauce with original and spicy flavor and Golden Kimchi/Plum Juice Bitter Gourd are both available in a Combination Gift Box. The whole family will be healthy and happy!