Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan promotes pineapples in Singapore

Shipping of pineapples has been improved to safeguard quality

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/09 17:39
Promotion of Taiwanese fruit and vegetables in Singapore. 

Promotion of Taiwanese fruit and vegetables in Singapore.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A supermarket chain in Singapore has launched promotions for Taiwan's fruit and vegetables, while the Council of Agriculture (COA) had pineapples tested locally with positive results, reports said Friday (July 9).

The “2021 Best of Taiwan” promotion at a local supermarket also featured mangoes, guavas, grapes, sweet potatoes, carrots and mushrooms supplied by Kaohsiung City, CNA reported. Taiwanese officials described the two countries as supplementing each other, as Singapore needs to import most fruit and vegetable from overseas, while products from Taiwan’s agricultural sector are good quality and competitively priced.

In March, Singapore stores removed Taiwan pineapples from their shelves after consumers complained about black spots inside. COA officials said they suspected early harvesting, low temperatures during the journey to Singapore, and the rapid rise in temperature upon arrival, which damaged the fruit.

As a result, the government convened a meeting with pineapple growers and packagers to discuss ways of improving quality. In late April, Taiwan sent 450 boxes of pineapples to Singapore following a new set of procedures, receiving a positive reaction from consumers.
Taiwanese fruit
pineapples
SIngapore
Council of Agriculture
COA

RELATED ARTICLES

UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement
UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement
2021/06/29 00:00
Taiwanese rush to support Fangshan mangoes
Taiwanese rush to support Fangshan mangoes
2021/06/28 21:33
Singapore May manufacturing jumps 30% y/y, biggest gain in 10 years
Singapore May manufacturing jumps 30% y/y, biggest gain in 10 years
2021/06/25 15:26
Wuling Farm launches Taiwan’s first ‘peach ID’ for traceability
Wuling Farm launches Taiwan’s first ‘peach ID’ for traceability
2021/06/24 18:23
GlobalFoundries announces US$4 billion Singapore fab expansion
GlobalFoundries announces US$4 billion Singapore fab expansion
2021/06/23 15:36

Updated : 2021-07-09 18:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan