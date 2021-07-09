Taiwan promotes pineapples in Singapore

Promotion of Taiwanese fruit and vegetables in Singapore. Promotion of Taiwanese fruit and vegetables in Singapore. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A supermarket chain in Singapore has launched promotions for Taiwan's fruit and vegetables, while the Council of Agriculture (COA) had pineapples tested locally with positive results, reports said Friday (July 9).

The “2021 Best of Taiwan” promotion at a local supermarket also featured mangoes, guavas, grapes, sweet potatoes, carrots and mushrooms supplied by Kaohsiung City, CNA reported. Taiwanese officials described the two countries as supplementing each other, as Singapore needs to import most fruit and vegetable from overseas, while products from Taiwan’s agricultural sector are good quality and competitively priced.

In March, Singapore stores removed Taiwan pineapples from their shelves after consumers complained about black spots inside. COA officials said they suspected early harvesting, low temperatures during the journey to Singapore, and the rapid rise in temperature upon arrival, which damaged the fruit.

As a result, the government convened a meeting with pineapple growers and packagers to discuss ways of improving quality. In late April, Taiwan sent 450 boxes of pineapples to Singapore following a new set of procedures, receiving a positive reaction from consumers.