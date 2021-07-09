Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

EXCLUSIVE U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

By REUTERS
2021/07/09 17:00
U.S. Department of Commerce

U.S. Department of Commerce (AP photo)

The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.

The U.S. Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other companies and other Chinese entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China.

The additions to Commerce Department's Entity List are part of the Biden administration's efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

China dismisses accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang and says its policies are necessary to stamp out separatists and religious extremists who plotted attacks and stirred up tension between mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs and Han, China's largest ethnic group.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the sources said the department plans to add 14 Chinese companies to the Entity List over reported abuses in Xinjiang.

The identities of the companies being added were not immediately known. Some companies from other countries are also set to be added to the department's blacklist as soon as Friday.

The White House declined to comment, while the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest action shows President Joe Biden aims to press China over what the administration says are worsening human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang.

Generally, entity-listed companies are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department and face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

Last month, the Commerce Department said it was adding the five Chinese entities "for accepting or utilizing forced labor in the implementation of the People’s Republic of China’s campaign of repression against Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region."

The department said the action in June targeted the ability of the five entities, including Chinese-based solar panel material firm Hoshine Silicon Industry Co (603260.SS), "to access commodities, software, and technology ... and is part of a U.S. Government-wide effort to take strong action against China’s ongoing campaign of repression against Muslim minority groups" in Xinjiang.

This is not the first time the U.S. government has targeted Chinese firms linked to allegations of high-tech surveillance activity in Xinjiang.

In 2019, the Trump administration added some of China’s top artificial intelligence startups to its economic blacklist over its treatment of Muslim minorities.

The Commerce Department under Trump targeted 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight companies including video surveillance firm Hikvision, as well as leaders in facial recognition technology SenseTime Group Ltd and Megvii Technology Ltd.

The Commerce Department said in 2019 the entities were implicated in "high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups.”

UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, most of them Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in Xinjiang.
China
U.S.
U.S. Commerce Department
entity list
Biden administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese netizens help woman fulfill dying brother’s wish
Taiwanese netizens help woman fulfill dying brother’s wish
2021/07/08 18:53
China claims unification with Taiwan 'inevitable'
China claims unification with Taiwan 'inevitable'
2021/07/08 18:09
Taiwan foreign ministry underscores strong ties with US
Taiwan foreign ministry underscores strong ties with US
2021/07/08 10:33
UK Labour Party calls for Boris Johnson’s government to boycott Beijing Olympics
UK Labour Party calls for Boris Johnson’s government to boycott Beijing Olympics
2021/07/07 21:24
Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
2021/07/07 21:00

Updated : 2021-07-09 18:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
11 gunmen storm Taiwan embassy in Haiti
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan