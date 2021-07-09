Alexa
Train derails in Austrian Alps, 15 slightly hurt

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 15:06
BERLIN (AP) — A train derailed early Friday on a railway line in the Austrian Alps, and one carriage apparently fell into a river, authorities said. Fifteen people were slightly injured.

The derailment happened on the Mur Valley railway, a narrow-gauge line in central Austria, the Austria Press Agency reported. The local Red Cross's initial information was that one of the train's carriages fell into the Mur River.

Everyone on board the train was rescued, APA reported. Some 50 people were believed to be affected, including 45 children.

Updated : 2021-07-09 16:46 GMT+08:00

