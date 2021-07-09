Taiwan boasts record number of 208,000 daily vaccinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A record 208,000 people were given a vaccine dose against COVID-19 on Thursday (July 8), bringing the total to 3.12 million or 13.5 percent of the population, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The government has stepped up the speed of its vaccination campaign, allowing more categories of people to be vaccinated as doses have arrived from overseas. The CECC said Friday (July 9) that it had already sent out 7 million doses, with two batches of 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses being processed, CNA reported.

More vaccines have been supplied to those cities and counties that show the greatest efficiency at distributing them, the CECC said. It added that it would stick with its original distribution plan, though adjustments were possible.

According to CECC data, the area with the highest proportion of residents given at least one dose of vaccine is the island county of Lienchiang, where 47.46 percent of the population has received a COVID shot. The lowest proportion is the 7.75 percent registered in Hsinchu County. Most vaccines require two shots for vaccination.

In the meantime, more than 2 million people nationwide have registered with a government-launched online reservation system, which also indicates how many people are willing to be vaccinated. Officials emphasized that anyone who has registered can remove or change their listing.