Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: North America

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/09 13:53
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, third from bottom left, reacts as President Joe Biden arrives to an event to honor the 2020 World Series cha...
Search and rescue personnel remove remains on a stretcher as they work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building where scores of pe...
Pink water washes over a salt crust on May 4, 2021, along the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake. The lake has been shrinking for years, and a droug...
A shaft of light illuminates a passenger before boarding a flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, on ...
Former President Donald Trump imitates the shooting of a gun with his finger while talking about gun violence in Chicago as he speaks at Trump Nationa...
Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels fly over downtown Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 4, 2021, after performing earlier...
Grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, waves to spectators as she ...
A scorched vehicle rests in a clearing in the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., as the Salt Fire burns nearby on F...
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals, Wednesday...
Robert Atkinson flies over the Great Salt Lake during a tandem paramotoring flight on June 18, 2021, near Salt Lake City. A resort long since closed o...
Fireworks explode over the New York City skyline during Macy's 4th of July fireworks display, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, as seen from Jersey City, N.J...

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, third from bottom left, reacts as President Joe Biden arrives to an event to honor the 2020 World Series cha...

Search and rescue personnel remove remains on a stretcher as they work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building where scores of pe...

Pink water washes over a salt crust on May 4, 2021, along the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake. The lake has been shrinking for years, and a droug...

A shaft of light illuminates a passenger before boarding a flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, on ...

Former President Donald Trump imitates the shooting of a gun with his finger while talking about gun violence in Chicago as he speaks at Trump Nationa...

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels fly over downtown Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 4, 2021, after performing earlier...

Grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, waves to spectators as she ...

A scorched vehicle rests in a clearing in the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., as the Salt Fire burns nearby on F...

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals, Wednesday...

Robert Atkinson flies over the Great Salt Lake during a tandem paramotoring flight on June 18, 2021, near Salt Lake City. A resort long since closed o...

Fireworks explode over the New York City skyline during Macy's 4th of July fireworks display, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, as seen from Jersey City, N.J...

JULY 2 - JULY 8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-07-09 15:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents