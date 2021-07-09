AP Week in Pictures: North America

Fireworks explode over the New York City skyline during Macy's 4th of July fireworks display, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, as seen from Jersey City, N.J... Fireworks explode over the New York City skyline during Macy's 4th of July fireworks display, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, as seen from Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Robert Atkinson flies over the Great Salt Lake during a tandem paramotoring flight on June 18, 2021, near Salt Lake City. A resort long since closed o... Robert Atkinson flies over the Great Salt Lake during a tandem paramotoring flight on June 18, 2021, near Salt Lake City. A resort long since closed once drew sunbathers who would float like corks in the extra salty waters. Picnic tables once a quick stroll from the shore are now a 10-minute walk away. Atkinson, 91, remembers that resort and the feeling of weightlessness in the water. When he returned this year to fly over the lake in a motorized paraglider, he found it changed. "It's much shallower than I would have expected it to be," he said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals, Wednesday... The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A scorched vehicle rests in a clearing in the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., as the Salt Fire burns nearby on F... A scorched vehicle rests in a clearing in the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., as the Salt Fire burns nearby on Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, waves to spectators as she ... Grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, waves to spectators as she leads marchers through the Financial District as confetti falls during a parade honoring essential workers for their efforts in getting New York City through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The parade kicked off at Battery Park and travel up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes, which has hosted parades honoring world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels fly over downtown Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 4, 2021, after performing earlier... Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels fly over downtown Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 4, 2021, after performing earlier in the day at an air show in Gardner, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former President Donald Trump imitates the shooting of a gun with his finger while talking about gun violence in Chicago as he speaks at Trump Nationa... Former President Donald Trump imitates the shooting of a gun with his finger while talking about gun violence in Chicago as he speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A shaft of light illuminates a passenger before boarding a flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, on ... A shaft of light illuminates a passenger before boarding a flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Pink water washes over a salt crust on May 4, 2021, along the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake. The lake has been shrinking for years, and a droug... Pink water washes over a salt crust on May 4, 2021, along the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake. The lake has been shrinking for years, and a drought gripping the American West could make this year the worst yet. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Search and rescue personnel remove remains on a stretcher as they work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building where scores of pe... Search and rescue personnel remove remains on a stretcher as they work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, third from bottom left, reacts as President Joe Biden arrives to an event to honor the 2020 World Series cha... Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, third from bottom left, reacts as President Joe Biden arrives to an event to honor the 2020 World Series champion Dodgers baseball team at the White House, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JULY 2 - JULY 8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

