Taiwan reports 32 local COVID cases, 12 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (July 9) reported 32 new local COVID-19 cases, a 77 percent increase over the number reported the previous day.

At a press briefing on Friday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 36 new coronavirus cases, including 32 local cases and four imported infections. He also announced 12 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 730.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 17 males and 15 females between the ages of five and 70, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 1 to July 8. As for the distribution of these cases, 19 were in Taipei City, 11 in New Taipei City, and two in Taoyuan City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 14 are from known sources, one is from an unknown source, and 17 are still being looked at. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the 12 deaths reported on Friday, eight were men and four were women between the ages of 40 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 12 to July 4.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 16 and July 7, while the dates of death ranged from June 30 to July 8.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 13,929 cases announced between May 11 and July 7, 11,536, or 82.8 percent, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, case No. 15,270 is a Taiwanese woman in her 60s who returned to Taiwan from Turkey on June 25. Case No. 15,283 is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who returned to Taiwan from the U.S. on July 7.

Case Nos. 15289 and 15290 are Taiwanese women in their 20s who returned to Taiwan on the same flight from the Czech Republic on July 7.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,582,844 COVID-19 tests, with 1,566,436 coming back negative. Out of the 15,185 confirmed cases, 1,197 were imported, 13,935 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 105 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 730 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 722 deaths from local infections, 367 were in New Taipei City, 277 in Taipei, 24 in Keelung, 21 in Taoyuan, 12 in Changhua County, eight in Hsinchu County, four in Taichung City, two each in Yilan, Miaoli, and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung and Yunlin counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.