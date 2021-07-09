New Taipei City keeps ban on indoor dining despite easing of Level 3

New Taipei, Taoyuan and some restaurant chains are sticking with takeout even after July 12 New Taipei, Taoyuan and some restaurant chains are sticking with takeout even after July 12 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the central government allowing in-door dining from July 13 as part of its COVID-19 relaxation measures, New Taipei City said Friday (July 9) it would keep the ban and only allow takeout for the time being.

The Central Epidemic Command Center on Thursday (July 8) announced it was extending the nation’s Level 3 COVID alert to July 26. Even so, on July 13 several restrictions would end, with a lifting of the ban on indoor dining as the centerpiece.

While New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said he agreed with the decision to reopen museums and nature parks, he said the prevalence of COVID cases in the city and their unclear origins were reasons not to relax restrictions too quickly.

The mayor said caution should prevail as long as more vaccinations were needed, CNA reported. “Controls are the basic principle, relaxations are exceptions,” said Hou.

Taoyuan City said it would also keep the ban on indoor dining, while Kaohsiung City said it “recommended” ordering takeout food and Taipei City was expected to announce a decision later Friday.

Fastfood chains McDonald’s and TKK Fried Chicken said they would stick with a takeout format nationwide because of the diverging local government decisions, while Mos Burger and Burger King were allowing indoor dining according to local rules.