Taiwan’s Asus and Qualcomm team up to make ‘Snapdragon Insiders’ phone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus is working together with Qualcomm to release a “smartphone for Snapdragon insiders.”

The phone is initially meant for Qualcomm’s 1.6 million Snapdragon Insiders program members, according to Engadget, but will then be more widely available in August. The phone is designed and manufactured by Asus, who will also be taking care of distribution and sales, according to XDA Developers.

The “Insiders” phone comes with a 6.78-inch, 144 Hz Samsung OLED screen and will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset (not the newer Snapdragon 888 Plus). It also comes with 512 GB of storage, in addition to 16 GB of RAM.

It is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery and is capable of 65 W charging. The device has a triple-camera configuration on the rear, including a 64 MP image sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

The front of the phone sports a 24 MP selfie camera, which will be powered by a Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP chip, according to ZDNet. The device also comes with Qualcomm’s new sound tech — Snapdragon Sound — which allows a 24-bit, 96 kHz high-resolution Bluetooth music playback.

The smartphone comes with a NT$42,000 (US$1,500) sticker price. It will initially be available in the U.S., U.K., China, and Germany.