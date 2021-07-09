Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Asus and Qualcomm team up to make ‘Snapdragon Insiders’ phone

Device will cost NT$42,000 and initially be available in the US, UK, China, Germany

  107
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/09 13:38
Asus-designed Qualcomm phone (Qualcomm photo)

Asus-designed Qualcomm phone (Qualcomm photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus is working together with Qualcomm to release a “smartphone for Snapdragon insiders.”

The phone is initially meant for Qualcomm’s 1.6 million Snapdragon Insiders program members, according to Engadget, but will then be more widely available in August. The phone is designed and manufactured by Asus, who will also be taking care of distribution and sales, according to XDA Developers.

The “Insiders” phone comes with a 6.78-inch, 144 Hz Samsung OLED screen and will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset (not the newer Snapdragon 888 Plus). It also comes with 512 GB of storage, in addition to 16 GB of RAM.

It is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery and is capable of 65 W charging. The device has a triple-camera configuration on the rear, including a 64 MP image sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

The front of the phone sports a 24 MP selfie camera, which will be powered by a Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP chip, according to ZDNet. The device also comes with Qualcomm’s new sound tech — Snapdragon Sound — which allows a 24-bit, 96 kHz high-resolution Bluetooth music playback.

The smartphone comes with a NT$42,000 (US$1,500) sticker price. It will initially be available in the U.S., U.K., China, and Germany.
Qualcomm
Asus
Qualcomm Asus phone
Qualcomm Snapdragon Insiders phone

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Asus releases ZenFone 8 in US
Taiwan’s Asus releases ZenFone 8 in US
2021/06/30 14:52
Asus pledges US$1.79 million in electronics for Taiwan COVID relief
Asus pledges US$1.79 million in electronics for Taiwan COVID relief
2021/06/21 11:41
Taiwan’s Asus, eNASCAR renew partnership for 2021 season
Taiwan’s Asus, eNASCAR renew partnership for 2021 season
2021/05/28 15:50
Taiwan’s Asus releases ROG Phone 5 in US
Taiwan’s Asus releases ROG Phone 5 in US
2021/05/26 15:22
Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek among top 10 semiconductor companies
Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek among top 10 semiconductor companies
2021/05/26 12:10

Updated : 2021-07-09 15:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents