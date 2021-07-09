AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A Central American migrant woman cries in frustration before being removed by police from a house controlled by human smugglers, to transfer her and o... A Central American migrant woman cries in frustration before being removed by police from a house controlled by human smugglers, to transfer her and other occupants to a government shelter from which they will be returned to their native country, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Mexican police found dozens of migrants who smugglers were trying to enter into the United States undocumented. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)