Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

By BRIAN MAHONEY , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/09 11:40
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Fin...
Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker, center, shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, right looks on during the first half of Game 2 of basketbal...
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Fi...
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig grabs his leg during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday, Jul...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, dunks over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, passes the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder during the second half of Game 2 of bas...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Final...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals,...

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title.

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo's all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.

Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games because of a hyperextended left knee.

The Suns never even had a lead in the NBA Finals until their 118-105 victory in Game 1. They dropped the first two games in both 1976 and 1993, their only other appearances, and didn’t win more than two games in either series.

They've already got two this time and will go after a third Sunday in Milwaukee, which will host the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Updated : 2021-07-09 12:27 GMT+08:00

