Foreign ministry urges Taiwan nationals to avoid travel to Haiti

MOFA issues travel warning following assassination of Haitian president

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/09 12:48
File photo of MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou.

File photo of MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (July 8) issued a red travel warning to Taiwan nationals planning to go to Haiti following the assassination of the Caribbean nation’s president, Jovenel Moise.

A diplomatic ally of Taiwan, Haiti has been in a heightened state of political turmoil since Moise was killed in his home outside the capital of Port-au-Prince. His wife was also seriously injured and was sent to a hospital in Miami.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has declared a "state of siege."

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Friday night said that MOFA has declared a red travel warning for Haiti, urging Taiwanese not to go there at this time. She added that those who must travel to the country should confirm the status of their arrival and departure flights before heading to the airport.

Ou said MOFA will continue to pay close attention to the situation in Haiti and the ministry reminds Taiwanese in the country to pay attention to their personal safety and to stay in contact with the Taiwan embassy.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) advised Taiwanese already in Haiti to avoid areas where people are gathering to demonstrate, refrain from revealing their personal belongings, and be vigilant toward strangers.

BOCA said that any Taiwanese in Haiti who need assistance can call the emergency contact number of the Taiwan embassy or the MOFA Emergency Contact Center.

Taiwan Embassy in Haiti: (+509)3113-4662

MOFA Emergency Contact Center: 0800-085-095

MOFA maintains four travel warnings. A gray warning reminds travelers of certain risks, yellow urges them to pay special attention to travel safety and to reconsider the trip, orange means to avoid unnecessary travel, and red advises against going to a certain country and to leave as soon as possible if travel is necessary.
