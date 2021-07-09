Alexa
Union ties Red Bulls on Sergio Santos' 85th-minute header

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 10:49
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sergio Santos headed in a goal in the 85th minute and the 10-man Philadelphia Union tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Thursday night.

Philadelphia (5-3-5) has lost just once in its last 10 games — with five wins. New York (5-5-2) is 6-1-1 in its last eight home matches.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Matthew Freese received a straight red card in the 57th minute for grabbing hold of Wikelman Carmona in a goal-scoring position. Backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik dove the wrong way on Patryk Klimala's penalty kick as New York took a 1-0 lead in the 60th. It was the Red Bulls' first converted penalty kick of the season.

Santos headed Olivier Mbaizo’s lofted pass off the post and in to tie it.

The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes because of lightning in the area.

Updated : 2021-07-09 12:11 GMT+08:00

